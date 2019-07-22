Gina Grasso is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gina Grasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gina Grasso
Gina Grasso is an Optometrist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of California Berkeley - O.D..
Hidden Valley Eye Associates1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 301, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (760) 746-3937
Robyn G Cohen M D810 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 746-3937
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Dr. Grasso is not only extremely knowledgeable, but takes the time to explain everything in layman's terms. This made it really easy for me to make informed decisions in collaboration with her professional advice. She listened carefully and offered options with the pros and cons of each. I feel like I made the right choices for myself. I also feel that she genuinely cares about my needs and that I have a true partner regarding my eye care. Her assistant, Jennifer, was also incredibly friendly and courteous, which just made the whole experience pleasant.
- Optometry
- English
- 1700899952
- Clinical Teaching - University of California Berkeley
- University of California Berkeley - O.D.
- University of California Riverside - BS in Biology
Gina Grasso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Grasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Gina Grasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Grasso.
