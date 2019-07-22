See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Escondido, CA
Gina Grasso

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Gina Grasso

Gina Grasso is an Optometrist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of California Berkeley - O.D..

Gina Grasso works at Integrity Eye in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Gina Grasso's Office Locations

    Hidden Valley Eye Associates
    1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 301, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 746-3937
    Robyn G Cohen M D
    810 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 746-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

LASIK
LASIK

  View other providers who treat LASIK
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2019
    Dr. Grasso is not only extremely knowledgeable, but takes the time to explain everything in layman's terms. This made it really easy for me to make informed decisions in collaboration with her professional advice. She listened carefully and offered options with the pros and cons of each. I feel like I made the right choices for myself. I also feel that she genuinely cares about my needs and that I have a true partner regarding my eye care. Her assistant, Jennifer, was also incredibly friendly and courteous, which just made the whole experience pleasant.
    Stefanie — Jul 22, 2019
    About Gina Grasso

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700899952
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Clinical Teaching - University of California Berkeley
    Medical Education
    • University of California Berkeley - O.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Riverside - BS in Biology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Grasso is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gina Grasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gina Grasso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Grasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Gina Grasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Grasso.

    Primary Care
