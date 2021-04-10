See All Physicians Assistants in Alexandria, VA
Gina Jackson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Overview

Gina Jackson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA. 

Gina Jackson works at Inova Medical Group - Mount Vernon in Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Mount Vernon
    Inova Medical Group - Mount Vernon
8109 Tis Well Dr Ste 511, Alexandria, VA 22306
(703) 799-4000
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2021
    First visit to a doctors office in 20 years due to white coat syndrome derived from a fear of needles. Ms. Jackson and her staff have a considerable understanding of their patients needs and she seems very knowledgeable in her practice of primary care.
    Chad — Apr 10, 2021
    About Gina Jackson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265785786
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Jackson works at Inova Medical Group - Mount Vernon in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Gina Jackson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Gina Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

