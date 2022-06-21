See All Counselors in Estero, FL
Gina Kane, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Gina Kane, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (105)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gina Kane, LMHC is a Counselor in Estero, FL. They graduated from Columbia University.

Gina Kane works at Compass Counseling Asscoiates, LLC in Estero, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gina Lanza Kane
    9180 Estero Park Commons Blvd Ste 2, Estero, FL 33928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 495-7773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gina Kane?

    Jun 21, 2022
    Helped me sort through difficult and complex issues. Helped me to gain focus and all of my issues seemed relevant. It is a place where I feel safe to speak and share my thoughts. My anxiety remains high but not nearly as elevated a few months ago.
    — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gina Kane, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Gina Kane, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gina Kane to family and friends

    Gina Kane's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gina Kane

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gina Kane, LMHC.

    About Gina Kane, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437161569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Kane, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gina Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gina Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Kane works at Compass Counseling Asscoiates, LLC in Estero, FL. View the full address on Gina Kane’s profile.

    105 patients have reviewed Gina Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gina Kane, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.