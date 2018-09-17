Gina Laughlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Laughlin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Gina Laughlin, APRN
Gina Laughlin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Gina Laughlin works at
Gina Laughlin's Office Locations
Louisville9616 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40272 Directions (502) 933-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gina is awesome, she takes her time, Really listens to my concerns, and answers honestly, Gina is A+++++
About Gina Laughlin, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922363845
Frequently Asked Questions
Gina Laughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Gina Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Laughlin.
