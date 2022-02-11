See All Nurse Practitioners in Brownsburg, IN
Gina Leman, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Gina Leman, FNP

Gina Leman, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Brownsburg, IN. 

Gina Leman works at Hendricks Family Medicine-(Brownsburg) in Brownsburg, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gina Leman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Family Medicine
    1411 S Green St Ste 130, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Very personable, thorough and never in a hurry. She has been on top of and addressed every health issue I have ever had with great results.
    STM — Feb 11, 2022
    Photo: Gina Leman, FNP
    About Gina Leman, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1942569371
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Leman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Leman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Leman works at Hendricks Family Medicine-(Brownsburg) in Brownsburg, IN. View the full address on Gina Leman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Gina Leman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Leman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Leman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Leman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

