Gina Nash, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gina Nash, NP

Gina Nash, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Gina Nash works at Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 626 in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gina Nash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 626
    1650 Response Rd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 614-5215
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2019
    She is compassionate, listens to patients concerns, jolly personality and great bedside manner. Also You can say that She knows her Profession Well. I am just saddened that she’ll be moving to Roseville Kaiser coz I have been seeing her at Kaiser Point West (closer to me) She took care of me well when I had my 2 sons within the last 3yrs. She is Really Great and I highly recommend her??
    CL in Sacramento — Jan 26, 2019
    About Gina Nash, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083699318
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Nash works at Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 626 in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Gina Nash’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Gina Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Nash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

