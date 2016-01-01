See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Gina Patel, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Gina Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Gina Patel works at UF Health Family Medicine - Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Family Medicine - Dunn Avenue
    2377 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 633-0700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Gina Patel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336650167
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Patel works at UF Health Family Medicine - Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Gina Patel’s profile.

    Gina Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

