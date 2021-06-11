Dr. Sclafani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gina Sclafani, OD
Overview of Dr. Gina Sclafani, OD
Dr. Gina Sclafani, OD is an Optometrist in Freehold, NJ.
Dr. Sclafani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sclafani's Office Locations
-
1
Freehold Family Eyecare PC3333 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-5771
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sclafani?
I've been seeing Dr. Sclafani for MANY years! She is an excellent Dr. and her staff are knowledgeable, efficient and friendly! I hope she NEVER retires!
About Dr. Gina Sclafani, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1326109844
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sclafani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sclafani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sclafani works at
Dr. Sclafani speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sclafani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sclafani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sclafani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sclafani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.