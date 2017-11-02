Gina Snider, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gina Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gina Snider, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gina Snider, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC.
Gina Snider works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Lexington Primary Care110 W Medical Park Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 571-7675
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gina Snider?
Gina is amazing and so quick with making appointments with other doctors concerning continued care in areas she doesn't specialize in. I have been extremely pleased with the time she takes in my visits with her. She listens and doesn't rush to get you out the door.
About Gina Snider, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1578530002
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Gina Snider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Gina Snider accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gina Snider works at
Gina Snider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Snider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.