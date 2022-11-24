Gina Wendt-Blasing accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gina Wendt-Blasing, LCMFT
Gina Wendt-Blasing, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Wichita, KS.
Monumental Health LLC400 N Woodlawn St Ste 212, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Gina is kind, understanding, and empathetic while she listens, and has a wealth of knowledge and experience that she is able to provide. She greatly helped me as an individual, but also my spouse and I as a couple and helped us through a rough patch in our marriage. She never took sides in our couples counseling, provided us with helpful and thoughtful resources, and also worked with us both as individuals in addition to as a couple. She, genuinely, cared about us and our marriage. She was, indeed, a blessing for us.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- Robert Dole Veterans Administration Hospital-Ptsd/Behavioral Health Clinic
Gina Wendt-Blasing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Gina Wendt-Blasing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Wendt-Blasing.
