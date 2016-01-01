See All Psychologists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Gina Zali, PSY.D

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gina Zali, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Williamsville, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 International Dr Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 387-1104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Neurocognitive Disorders
Neuropsychological Testing
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Parkinson's Disease
Psychotherapy Services
Schizophrenia
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Gina Zali, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770862807
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

