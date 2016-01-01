Dr. Gina Zali, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Gina Zali, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Williamsville, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 International Dr Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (510) 387-1104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Independent Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Gina Zali, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1770862807
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.