Ginger Kenney, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ginger Kenney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. 

Ginger Kenney works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    MindPath Care Centers
    3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-3130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ginger Kenney, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740646777
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ginger Kenney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ginger Kenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ginger Kenney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ginger Kenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ginger Kenney works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Ginger Kenney’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Ginger Kenney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger Kenney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ginger Kenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ginger Kenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

