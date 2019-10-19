See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Worth, TX
Ginger Krentz, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Ginger Krentz, NP

Ginger Krentz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Ginger Krentz works at Carenow Urgent Care - Fossil Creek in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ginger Krentz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carenow Urgent Care - Fossil Creek
    7232 North Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 439-8100
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Oct 19, 2019
    I found Ginger Krentz as an online doctor in the middle of the night when I was experiencing a terrible pain that wouldn’t allow me to sleep, I check-in thru LiveHealth because I didn’t wanna drive to ER or Urgent Care. She asked me a few questions about my condition and the pain, and that’s how she assessed me. She sent a prescription for me to take, and I picked up in the morning. It was such a relief after seeing her. Thank you Nurse Ginger for helping me feel better.
    Charry — Oct 19, 2019
    About Ginger Krentz, NP

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ginger Krentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ginger Krentz works at Carenow Urgent Care - Fossil Creek in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Ginger Krentz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ginger Krentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger Krentz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ginger Krentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ginger Krentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

