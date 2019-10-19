Ginger Krentz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ginger Krentz, NP
Offers telehealth
Ginger Krentz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Carenow Urgent Care - Fossil Creek7232 North Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 439-8100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Ginger Krentz as an online doctor in the middle of the night when I was experiencing a terrible pain that wouldn’t allow me to sleep, I check-in thru LiveHealth because I didn’t wanna drive to ER or Urgent Care. She asked me a few questions about my condition and the pain, and that’s how she assessed me. She sent a prescription for me to take, and I picked up in the morning. It was such a relief after seeing her. Thank you Nurse Ginger for helping me feel better.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154573483
Ginger Krentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ginger Krentz works at
2 patients have reviewed Ginger Krentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger Krentz.
