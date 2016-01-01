Ginger McDougal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ginger McDougal, CRNP
Overview of Ginger McDougal, CRNP
Ginger McDougal, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Ginger McDougal works at
Ginger McDougal's Office Locations
-
1
Montgomery Trauma Associates2055 E South Blvd Ste 601, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 281-9000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Ginger McDougal, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699077834
Ginger McDougal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ginger McDougal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ginger McDougal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger McDougal.
