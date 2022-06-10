See All Nurse Practitioners in Denton, TX
Ginger Outlaw, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ginger Outlaw, FNP-BC

Ginger Outlaw, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX. 

Ginger Outlaw works at Jaspaul Singh Bhangoo in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ginger Outlaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jaspaul S Bhangoo
    3323 Colorado Blvd Ste 101, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 891-6066
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Ginger Outlaw, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689028722
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ginger Outlaw, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ginger Outlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ginger Outlaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ginger Outlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ginger Outlaw works at Jaspaul Singh Bhangoo in Denton, TX. View the full address on Ginger Outlaw’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ginger Outlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ginger Outlaw.

