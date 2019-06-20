Ginny Isaq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ginny Isaq, WHNP-BC
Ginny Isaq, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
St. Stephens Health Center1500 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 645-2700
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly knowledgeable, kind, and willing to take the time to fully explain everything to you.
About Ginny Isaq, WHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831621184
Frequently Asked Questions
Ginny Isaq accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ginny Isaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Ginny Isaq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ginny Isaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ginny Isaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ginny Isaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.