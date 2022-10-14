See All Dermatologists in Weston, FL
Giovanna Paredes, FNP-C

Dermatology
4.7 (259)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Giovanna Paredes, FNP-C is a Dermatologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from National Autonomous University of Mexico / Faculty of Medicine.

Giovanna Paredes works at Skin and Cancer in Weston, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Weston
    17170 Royal Palm Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 231-1890
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    DERMPRIDE / West Aventura
    2920 NE 207th St Ste 801, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 909-9882
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 259 ratings
    Patient Ratings (259)
    5 Star
    (221)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 14, 2022
    About Giovanna Paredes, FNP-C

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538472303
    Education & Certifications

    • Immunology and Psoriasis|National Polytechnic Institute / Superior School of Medicine
    • 1999-2002|Dermatology &amp; Skin Cancer Center|Mexico City General Hospital
    • National Autonomous University of Mexico / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Giovanna Paredes, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Giovanna Paredes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Giovanna Paredes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Giovanna Paredes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    259 patients have reviewed Giovanna Paredes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Giovanna Paredes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Giovanna Paredes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Giovanna Paredes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

