Giovanni Aggabao, ARNP

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Giovanni Aggabao, ARNP is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. 

Giovanni Aggabao works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo
    19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2022
    Mr Aggabao was very considerate and thoughtful of my circumstances. His explanations and answers to my questions were easily understandable and made sense to me.
    Steven — Jun 06, 2022
    About Giovanni Aggabao, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1982017174
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

