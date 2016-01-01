Dr. Giovanni Bonds, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giovanni Bonds, PHD
Overview
Dr. Giovanni Bonds, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Bonds works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bonds Mathis and Associates Inc.109 White Allen Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 277-7962
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonds?
About Dr. Giovanni Bonds, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538164256
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonds accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonds works at
Dr. Bonds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.