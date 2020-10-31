Giovanni Etienne, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Giovanni Etienne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Giovanni Etienne, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (646) 828-1069Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a psychiatric assessment and NP Giovanni and she was very professional during our visit. We discussed my symptoms and she recommended possible treatment options during my visit which was helpful. I would highly recommend any individual with psychiatric concerns to this provider. She also responds to concerns even if it is not your schedule appointment time.
