Dr. Girma Yemane, OD

Optometry
3.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Girma Yemane, OD

Dr. Girma Yemane, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Yemane works at Kopolow & Girisgen Od PC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yemane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kopolow & Girisgen Od PC
    7361 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 341-7254
  2. 2
    Drs. Kopolow & Girisgen O.d. P.c.
    9975 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 341-7254
  3. 3
    Southwest Eye Institute
    8981 W Sahara Ave Ste 270, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 362-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Girma Yemane, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Amharic and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1548857675
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yemane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yemane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yemane works at Kopolow & Girisgen Od PC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Yemane’s profile.

Dr. Yemane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yemane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yemane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yemane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

