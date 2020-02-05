Gitanjali Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gitanjali Sharma, ACNP-BC
Overview of Gitanjali Sharma, ACNP-BC
Gitanjali Sharma, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Gitanjali Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
3920 S 1100 E Ste 350, Salt Lake City, UT 84124
Directions
(801) 308-8400
Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid of Utah
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gitanjali Sharma?
She is very good what she does.
About Gitanjali Sharma, ACNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497164180
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Gitanjali Sharma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gitanjali Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Gitanjali Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gitanjali Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gitanjali Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gitanjali Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.