See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Giti Gross Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Giti Gross

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Giti Gross

Giti Gross is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Giti Gross works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Sheehan
Danielle Sheehan
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Giti Gross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 426-3876
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Giti Gross?

    Jan 28, 2023
    NP Gross is very knowledgeable and professional. She has clear and excellent communication skills and makes sure I understand.
    Lynne Smith — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Giti Gross
    How would you rate your experience with Giti Gross?
    • Likelihood of recommending Giti Gross to family and friends

    Giti Gross' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Giti Gross

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Giti Gross.

    About Giti Gross

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912312414
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Giti Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Giti Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Giti Gross works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Giti Gross’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Giti Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Giti Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Giti Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Giti Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Giti Gross?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.