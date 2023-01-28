Giti Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Giti Gross
Overview of Giti Gross
Giti Gross is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Giti Gross works at
Giti Gross' Office Locations
-
1
CUMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 426-3876
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Giti Gross?
NP Gross is very knowledgeable and professional. She has clear and excellent communication skills and makes sure I understand.
About Giti Gross
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912312414
Frequently Asked Questions
Giti Gross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Giti Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Giti Gross works at
2 patients have reviewed Giti Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Giti Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Giti Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Giti Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.