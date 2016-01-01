Gizelle Alvarado, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gizelle Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gizelle Alvarado, LPC
Gizelle Alvarado, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
Locations
Neurozen Inc1418 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 351-4431
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Gizelle Alvarado, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1851702500
Gizelle Alvarado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gizelle Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Gizelle Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gizelle Alvarado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gizelle Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gizelle Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.