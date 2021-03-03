Gladys Akanoh, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gladys Akanoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gladys Akanoh, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gladys Akanoh, CRNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Millersville, MD.
Gladys Akanoh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care8601 Veterans Hwy Ste 200, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (410) 553-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gladys Akanoh?
She was very thorough and attentive during my visit. It made me feel comfortable that she asked me many questions about the nature of my symptoms. Would recommend her to anyone.
About Gladys Akanoh, CRNP
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1881016921
Frequently Asked Questions
Gladys Akanoh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gladys Akanoh accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gladys Akanoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gladys Akanoh works at
7 patients have reviewed Gladys Akanoh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gladys Akanoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gladys Akanoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gladys Akanoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.