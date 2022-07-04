See All Nurse Practitioners in Pembroke Pines, FL
Gleibys Sanchez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gleibys Sanchez, ARNP

Gleibys Sanchez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Gleibys Sanchez works at Elite Health Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gleibys Sanchez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Cardiology Associates
    1380 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 432-1511
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 04, 2022
She is the best. Very knowledgeable and very friendly, she always have a nurse assistant call you when you are sick to see how you are doing. My husband and sister also goes to her. She has saved our lives. Everyone at the clinic are wonderful and always willing to help you. Wouldn't go to any other place.
Zaida Alvarez — Jul 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Gleibys Sanchez, ARNP
About Gleibys Sanchez, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033621800
Frequently Asked Questions

Gleibys Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Gleibys Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gleibys Sanchez works at Elite Health Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Gleibys Sanchez’s profile.

Gleibys Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gleibys Sanchez.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.