Dr. Glen Thornton, DC
Overview
Dr. Glen Thornton, DC is a Chiropractor in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College.
Locations
Thornton Chiropractic Center906 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-7107Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 12:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thornton is very knowledgeable and took the time to show me my x-rays and explained what needed to be done to fix my condition. He has been effective.
About Dr. Glen Thornton, DC
- Chiropractic
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356416671
Education & Certifications
- Life University Senior Intern Academic Award
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College
- Dekalb Community College (Chiropractic Pre-Requisite Studies)
