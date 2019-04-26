See All Chiropractors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Glen Thornton, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Glen Thornton, DC is a Chiropractor in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College.

Dr. Thornton works at Brandon Spine and Injury at Thornton Chiropractic Center, Brandon, FL in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Thornton Chiropractic Center
    906 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-7107
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2019
    Dr. Thornton is very knowledgeable and took the time to show me my x-rays and explained what needed to be done to fix my condition. He has been effective.
    — Apr 26, 2019
    About Dr. Glen Thornton, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356416671
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Life University Senior Intern Academic Award
    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College
    Undergraduate School
    • Dekalb Community College (Chiropractic Pre-Requisite Studies)
