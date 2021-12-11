Dr. Glenda Cottam, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenda Cottam, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Omaha, NE.
Locations
Cottam Psychological Services PC2730 S 87th Ave, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 331-8085
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr. Cottam has always been professional and has the best interest of the children first and foremost. The complaints are from patients who did not get what they wanted and would rather blame someone else than address their issues.
About Dr. Glenda Cottam, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Cottam accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.