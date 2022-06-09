Glenda Quinones, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenda Quinones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Glenda Quinones, ARNP
Overview of Glenda Quinones, ARNP
Glenda Quinones, ARNP is a Registered Nurse in Coral Gables, FL.
Glenda Quinones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Glenda Quinones' Office Locations
-
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Glenda Quinones?
I am 59 year old female with primary immunodeficiency. I am continuously Ill With one infection or another. Because of this underlying condition not many medical professionals know how to treat not only the symptoms but get to the root of the problem. Have trusted very few doctors with going the extra mile. Glenda Quinones is an absolute gem. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field and she puts in the extra time to make sure she not only answer’s your questions but RESOLVES the issue.
About Glenda Quinones, ARNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1891148078
Frequently Asked Questions
Glenda Quinones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Glenda Quinones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Glenda Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Glenda Quinones works at
3 patients have reviewed Glenda Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Quinones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.