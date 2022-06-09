See All Registered Nurses in Coral Gables, FL
Glenda Quinones, ARNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Glenda Quinones, ARNP

Glenda Quinones, ARNP is a Registered Nurse in Coral Gables, FL. 

Glenda Quinones works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Glenda Quinones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I am 59 year old female with primary immunodeficiency. I am continuously Ill With one infection or another. Because of this underlying condition not many medical professionals know how to treat not only the symptoms but get to the root of the problem. Have trusted very few doctors with going the extra mile. Glenda Quinones is an absolute gem. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field and she puts in the extra time to make sure she not only answer’s your questions but RESOLVES the issue.
    Lisa Gonzalez — Jun 09, 2022
    Photo: Glenda Quinones, ARNP
    About Glenda Quinones, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891148078
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Glenda Quinones, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Glenda Quinones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Glenda Quinones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Glenda Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Glenda Quinones works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Glenda Quinones’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Glenda Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenda Quinones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Glenda Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Glenda Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

