Glenn Bricken, PSY
Offers telehealth
Glenn Bricken, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Spring, TX.
Bricken and Associates25810 Oak Ridge Dr, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 364-0067
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
I found that Dr. Bricken and his associates (Thomas Bryant) were more than accommodating and treated me with the utmost respect. I feel that Thomas Bryant is/was a good fit for my counseling needs. I feel at ease and I'm able to rest my defenses when I'm being seen by them.
About Glenn Bricken, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821067380
Glenn Bricken accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Glenn Bricken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Glenn Bricken. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Glenn Bricken.
