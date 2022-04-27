Dr. Caddy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glenn Caddy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Caddy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Caddy works at
Locations
Glenn R Caddy Phd PA3101 N Federal Hwy Ste 301, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 565-8850
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Caddy, is extremely knowledgeable; He is an expert!
About Dr. Glenn Caddy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1497926687
Dr. Caddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caddy works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Caddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.