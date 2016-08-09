Dr. Paule-Carres accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glenn Paule-Carres, PHD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Paule-Carres, PHD is a Psychologist in Winchester, VA.
Dr. Paule-Carres works at
Locations
-
1
Shenandoah Family Institute Inc.124 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-0461
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paule-Carres?
He's nice and helpful and helped me deal was th depression an anxiety
About Dr. Glenn Paule-Carres, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1871503631
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paule-Carres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paule-Carres works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Paule-Carres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paule-Carres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paule-Carres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paule-Carres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.