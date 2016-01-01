Dr. Glenn Swimmer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Swimmer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Swimmer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Swimmer works at
Locations
Stresscare Behavioral Health Inc.3840 Woodley Rd Ste A, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Glenn Swimmer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073660833
