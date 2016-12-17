See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Gloria Baca, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Gloria Baca, FNP

Gloria Baca, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Gloria Baca works at Terros Inc in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gloria Baca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Terros Inc.
    3864 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 685-6000
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2016
    Gloria is very knowledgeable she is very easy to talk to and takes time to explain the processes and procedures I would gladly recommend her to family and friends
    Dec 17, 2016
    About Gloria Baca, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396049789
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gloria Baca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gloria Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Gloria Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gloria Baca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gloria Baca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gloria Baca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

