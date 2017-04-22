See All Counselors in Branford, CT
Gloria Greenidge, LCSW

Counseling
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gloria Greenidge, LCSW is a Counselor in Branford, CT. 

Gloria Greenidge works at Psychiatric Consultants LLC in Branford, CT.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Consultants LLC
    6 Business Park Dr Ste 203A, Branford, CT 06405 (203) 506-5372
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 22, 2017
    Gloria is very accommodating and a phenomenal counseling professional. She listens. She cares. She provides sound recommendations as to how to make a situation better. I'm grateful to have found her.
    New Haven, CT — Apr 22, 2017
    About Gloria Greenidge, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699852376
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

