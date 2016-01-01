See All Nurse Practitioners in Bronx, NY
Gloria Lamprea-Duran, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Overview of Gloria Lamprea-Duran, FNP

Gloria Lamprea-Duran, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. 

Gloria Lamprea-Duran works at Urban Health Plan in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gloria Lamprea-Duran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urban Health Plan Inc
    1065 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 589-2440

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Gloria Lamprea-Duran, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386201747
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gloria Lamprea-Duran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gloria Lamprea-Duran works at Urban Health Plan in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Gloria Lamprea-Duran’s profile.

Gloria Lamprea-Duran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gloria Lamprea-Duran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gloria Lamprea-Duran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gloria Lamprea-Duran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
