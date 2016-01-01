See All Psychologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Gloria Montes De Oca, PHD

Psychology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gloria Montes De Oca, PHD is a Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Montes De Oca works at Dr. Montes de Oca and Associates in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Gloria Montes De Oca PA
    1390 S Dixie Hwy Ste 1306, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 262-0806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gloria Montes De Oca, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942439955
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Lutheran Medical Center
    • University of Florida
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gloria Montes De Oca, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montes De Oca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montes De Oca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montes De Oca works at Dr. Montes de Oca and Associates in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Montes De Oca’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montes De Oca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montes De Oca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montes De Oca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montes De Oca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

