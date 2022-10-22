See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Gloria Nelson, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Gloria Nelson, FNP

Gloria Nelson, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Gloria Nelson works at Tmc One in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Gloria Nelson's Office Locations

    TMCOne - Harrison
    70 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ 85748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-4403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Gloriajean takes time to know you. She follows thru on her care and always seems to be thinking of ways to help you.
    Patricia Thomas — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gloria Nelson, FNP
    About Gloria Nelson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043601040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Phoenix
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gloria Nelson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gloria Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gloria Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gloria Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Gloria Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gloria Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gloria Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gloria Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

