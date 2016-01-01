Dr. Dierker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glory Dierker, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glory Dierker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Dierker works at
Locations
-
1
The Family Center Counseling Associates PC5691 Columbia Pike Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22041 Directions (703) 998-5606
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Glory Dierker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750455937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dierker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dierker works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dierker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dierker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dierker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.