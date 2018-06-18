Goldie Rabaev, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Goldie Rabaev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Goldie Rabaev, LPC
Overview
Goldie Rabaev, LPC is a Psychotherapist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Goldie Rabaev works at
Locations
-
1
Life Psychotherapy6 Auer Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (937) 964-5779Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
-
2
Life Psychotherapy200 White Rd, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Directions (732) 390-0007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Goldie Rabaev?
Goldie saved our marriage! I am so happy I found her... have no idea where I would be without her. She is very thoughtful and progmatic when it comes to solving problems and giving tools for the best path forward.
About Goldie Rabaev, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Russian
- 1306070412
Education & Certifications
- Baruch College
Frequently Asked Questions
Goldie Rabaev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Goldie Rabaev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Goldie Rabaev works at
Goldie Rabaev speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Goldie Rabaev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Goldie Rabaev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Goldie Rabaev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Goldie Rabaev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.