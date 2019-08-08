Dr. Gonzalo Codinach, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codinach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Codinach, DC
Overview
Dr. Gonzalo Codinach, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami, FL.
Dr. Codinach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gonzalo A Codinach Dcpa1345 SW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 262-9818
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Codinach?
I highly recommend Dr. Codinach he has been my chiropractor for the past 17 years. Very professional and loves what he does. Dr. Codinach takes his time to explain and educate the patient on their conditions, questions and concerns. The staff makes you feel like family and my family as well sees Dr. Codinach. Best thing I have done in my life is Chiropractic care. I am very happy and I will recommend Dr. Codinach to anyone that talks to me about back pain.
About Dr. Gonzalo Codinach, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1346304730
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codinach accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Codinach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codinach works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Codinach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codinach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codinach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codinach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.