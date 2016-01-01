See All Neuropsychologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Winter Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University School Of Medicine

Dr. Horn works at Brain Resource Network, LLC in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Maitland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neuropsychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nataliya Gulyayeva, MD
Dr. Nataliya Gulyayeva, MD
3.9 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Westerveld, PHD
Dr. Michael Westerveld, PHD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Cassandra Cespedes, PSY.D
Dr. Cassandra Cespedes, PSY.D
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of AdventHealth.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winter Park
    2828 Casa Aloma Way Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 592-9913
  2. 2
    Winter Park
    341 N Maitland Ave Ste 135, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 592-9913

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Aneurysm
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horn to family and friends

    Dr. Horn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD.

    About Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609801521
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount Saint Mary's University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gordon Horn, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.