Dr. Gordon White, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon White, PHD is a Psychologist in Oceanside, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2101 S El Camino Real Ste 203, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 439-0911
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. White during a difficult time in my sons life. He helped my son deal with his feeling and helped build his self esteem through play therapy. He is incredibly caring, understanding, and kind. I would highly recommend Dr White!
About Dr. Gordon White, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700981263
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
