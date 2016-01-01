See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Francisco, CA
Grace Banks, PA

Gynecology
1.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Grace Banks, PA

Grace Banks, PA is a Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. 

Grace Banks works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Grace Banks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco
    1199 Bush St Ste 620, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 379-2970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervical Dysplasia
Colposcopy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervical Dysplasia
Colposcopy

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Grace Banks, PA

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427672559
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan and Rush University, Chicago, IL
Frequently Asked Questions

Grace Banks, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Grace Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Grace Banks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Grace Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Grace Banks works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Grace Banks’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Grace Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Grace Banks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grace Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grace Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

