Grace Degregorio, PA

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Mineola, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Grace Degregorio, PA

Grace Degregorio, PA is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. 

Grace Degregorio works at Island Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center in Mineola, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Grace Degregorio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Island Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center
    190 E Jericho Tpke Ste 202, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1151
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Island Plastic Surgery
    474 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1152
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr Gallager and all of her staff are always great to deal with. Dr Gallager takes all the time you need to spend taking questions and exploring service options. I never feel rushed.
    Jennifer S. — Aug 25, 2021
    About Grace Degregorio, PA

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1548388176
    • 1548388176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

