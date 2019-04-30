See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD

Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Dorado-Foster works at Grace Dorado-Foster, OD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorado-Foster's Office Locations

    Dr Grace Dorado Foster
    4890 Big Island Dr Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32246 (904) 564-2645

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Davis Vision
    • Spectera
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306992847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Medical Education

