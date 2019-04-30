Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorado-Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD
Overview of Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD
Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Dorado-Foster works at
Dr. Dorado-Foster's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Grace Dorado Foster4890 Big Island Dr Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 564-2645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Davis Vision
- Spectera
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorado-Foster?
friendly, competent
About Dr. Grace Dorado-Foster, OD
- Optometry
- English, Tagalog
- 1306992847
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorado-Foster accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorado-Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorado-Foster works at
Dr. Dorado-Foster speaks Tagalog.
Dr. Dorado-Foster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorado-Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorado-Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorado-Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.