Grace Gianforte accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Grace Gianforte, LCPC
Overview
Grace Gianforte, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL.
Locations
- 1 111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1903, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 346-0529
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Grace Gianforte?
Grace is far and beyond the best. As was mentioned above she uses her intelligence, experience and sense of humor instead of getting people addicted to drugs and it is much, much more effective!!!!!!!
About Grace Gianforte, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1689747180
Frequently Asked Questions
Grace Gianforte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Grace Gianforte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Grace Gianforte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grace Gianforte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grace Gianforte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.