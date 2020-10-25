See All Psychologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Grace Jasin, PHD

Psychology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Grace Jasin, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Jasin works at Jennifer Jacobson Msn Pmhnp-bc Pllc in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Jacobson Msn Pmhnp-bc Pllc
    6812 N Oracle Rd Ste 114, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 742-4196
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 25, 2020
    I'm never rushed, she listens and answers my questions. Provides the support I need to get through the rough times life offers, especially now during this horrific covid-19 pandemic.
    About Dr. Grace Jasin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497832695
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Jasin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jasin works at Jennifer Jacobson Msn Pmhnp-bc Pllc in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jasin’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

