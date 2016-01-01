Grace Wiredu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Grace Wiredu, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Grace Wiredu, CNP
Grace Wiredu, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Grace Wiredu works at
Grace Wiredu's Office Locations
-
1
Primary One Health Care3433 Agler Rd Ste 2800, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 645-1600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Grace Wiredu?
About Grace Wiredu, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952846925
Frequently Asked Questions
Grace Wiredu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Grace Wiredu works at
Grace Wiredu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Grace Wiredu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grace Wiredu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grace Wiredu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.