Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Gracemarie Rosario works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Lake Nona in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Lake Nona
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 930-8515
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Grace Marie does a complete and thorough evaluation. Asks pertinent questions and takes the time to listen and further discuss your health needs. Promotes a wellness approach to care. Plans ahead with future needs of tests & medications Never appears to rush through delivery of care Ben though there are next patients yet to come.
    Catherine Saxon — Jun 23, 2022
    Photo: Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C
    About Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356766620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gracemarie Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gracemarie Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gracemarie Rosario works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Lake Nona in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Gracemarie Rosario’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Gracemarie Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gracemarie Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gracemarie Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gracemarie Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

